Spirit Technology Solutions Anticipates Strong Growth in FY26

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1), a leading provider of cyber security, secure managed technology, and cloud and communications solutions, has released its FY26 guidance, anticipating significant organic growth. The company expects revenue to exceed $114 million and underlying EBITDA (uEBITDA) to fall between $12.6 million and $13.6 million. This positive outlook reflects the success of substantial growth initiatives and the ongoing delivery of enterprise-grade cybersecurity outcomes to customers across various industries, alongside a substantially improved performance in their secure managed technology division.

The expected FY26 results represent a year-on-year growth of approximately 11% in revenue and between 14% and 23% in uEBITDA. The company’s confidence stems from continued growth across all areas of the business. Spirit Technology Solutions focuses on providing secure, sustainable, and scalable solutions to its clients.

In addition to organic growth, Spirit is actively pursuing inorganic growth opportunities. The company has stated that it will update the market appropriately as these opportunities progress. The FY26 guidance announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd.