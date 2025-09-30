Soul Patts Releases Shareholder Presentation After Brickworks Merger

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL), a diversified investment house, today released an investor presentation following the implementation of its merger with Brickworks Limited. Soul Patts has origins in owning and operating Australian pharmacies and has since evolved into an investment house with a diversified portfolio of assets across multiple industries.

The investor presentation forms the basis of shareholder briefings scheduled to be held in Sydney (7 October), Melbourne (8 October), Adelaide (9 October), and Brisbane (3 December). Event details can be found on the Soul Patts website. The first financial results to be reported by Soul Patts post-merger will be in March 2026 for the period ending 31 January 2026.

As the merger was implemented on 23 September 2025, the FY25 results of the pre-merger Soul Patts entity, now named WHSP Holdings Limited, represent the performance of that entity on a standalone basis. These results do not reflect the merged group with Brickworks. The company noted that due to the historical cross-shareholding, aggregating the FY25 results with Brickworks’ reported results would not be representative of the merged group results.

WHSP Holdings Limited’s FY25 results across key performance metrics are within the ranges previously released to the ASX on 1 August 2025. Copies of the Appendix 4E and Annual Report for WHSP Holdings Limited and Brickworks are appended to the ASX announcement. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.