AGL Inks Long-Term Wind Farm Deal

AGL Energy has entered into a 15-year agreement to purchase electricity generated by the Palmer wind farm in South Australia. The wind farm is owned by Tilt Renewables, a company in which AGL holds a stake. AGL Energy is a major Australian electricity generator and retailer, providing energy solutions to millions of homes and businesses across the country. The company is focused on transitioning to cleaner energy sources while maintaining reliable and affordable energy supply.

The agreement commits AGL to purchasing 45 per cent of the electricity output from the 288-megawatt Palmer wind farm, which is located approximately 70km east of Adelaide. The project is anticipated to come online in December 2028, adding significant renewable energy capacity to the grid. The Palmer project received approval for a revised design in January from the South Australian government, which will include 40 wind turbines with a maximum height of 220 metres.

This deal aligns with AGL’s broader strategy to add 12 gigawatts of new renewable and firming capacity by the end of 2035. While AGL plans to construct some of this capacity themselves, the company will also contract with third parties to meet its targets. An interim goal for AGL is to add 6 GW of capacity by 2030. This agreement with Tilt Renewables demonstrates AGL’s commitment to investing in renewable energy projects and supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future for Australia.