Hydrix Limited Announces Delay in FY25 Financial Statement Lodgement

Hydrix Limited (ASX: HYD), a product innovation company focused on enhancing health, safety, and well-being, has announced a delay in the lodgement of its financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25). Hydrix leverages its product innovation capability across services, ventures, and medical business segments. The delay is attributed to the pending completion of an independent valuation report concerning Hydrix’s shareholding in Wavewise Analytics Pty Ltd, formerly Cyban Pty Ltd. This valuation is required by the company’s auditor to provide sufficient evidence supporting Hydrix’s valuation of the Wavewise shareholding.

According to the announcement, Hydrix promptly engaged an external valuer upon receiving advice from its auditor. The company anticipates that the valuation report will be finalised, and the audit completed, during the week commencing Monday, 6 October 2025. Hydrix stated that there are no other outstanding audit matters or circumstances known to the company that would impede the finalisation and lodgement of its audited FY25 Financial Statements.

As a result of the delay, Hydrix will not be able to release its audited FY25 Financial Statements by Tuesday, 30 September 2025, as stipulated by ASX Listing Rule 4.5.1. Consequently, the ASX will automatically suspend the company’s shares from trading, effective Wednesday, 1 October 2025. The trading suspension will remain in effect until Hydrix lodges its audited FY25 Financial Statements. The company expects this to occur during the week commencing Monday, 6 October 2025.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Hydrix Limited. Investors and media representatives are directed to contact the company or Bourse Communications for further information.