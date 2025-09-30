Global X Announces Distribution Amount for OZXX ETF

Global X Management (AUS) Limited, the responsible entity for the Global X Australia ex Financials & Resources ETF (ASX: OZXX), has announced the revised estimated distribution amount for the period ending 30 September 2025. Global X specialises in providing investors with access to a range of thematic and international investment opportunities. Its ETFs are designed to track specific indexes, sectors, or investment strategies.

The distribution amount for OZXX has been set at 4.617322 cents per unit, with the distribution reinvestment plan (DRP) being eligible. Key dates for the distribution include the ex-distribution date of 30 September 2025, the record date of 1 October 2025, and the payment date of 15 October 2025. The final distribution announcement is scheduled for 2 October 2025.

Global X advises investors to consult the relevant product disclosure statement and seek independent financial, legal, tax and other relevant advice. Investments in Global X products are subject to investment risk, including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. For further information, investors can contact Global X at +61 2 8311 3488 or info@globalxetfs.com.au.