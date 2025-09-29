Hot Stocks: Antipa Minerals, Olympio Metals, Power Minerals

Wall Street edged higher on Monday as markets regained momentum after last week’s pullback in artificial intelligence stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.26%, the Nasdaq gained 0.48%, and the Dow added 0.15%. Nvidia climbed around 2%, while AMD and Micron rose more than 1% and 4% respectively, as analysts pointed to ongoing strength in AI-related capital expenditure. Beyond technology, Electronic Arts surged 4.5% after announcing it will be taken private in a US$55bn deal, contributing to a US mergers and acquisitions total of more than US$1tn so far this year.

Investors remain cautious about the looming risk of a US government shutdown, which could delay the release of key economic data and cloud the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. Despite the uncertainty, US equities are on track for a positive September, with the S&P 500 up over 3% this month, the Dow nearly 2%, and the Nasdaq more than 5%.

In Australia, the sharemarket is set to open modestly higher, with SPI 200 futures indicating a 0.2% gain. Attention will be on the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision this afternoon, widely expected to hold steady at 3.6%. Governor Michele Bullock’s post-meeting press conference will be closely watched for signals on the economic outlook. Locally, August building approvals are due, while international data releases include Japan’s industrial production, China’s manufacturing figures, UK GDP, French inflation, and US job openings.

In company news,

Antipa delivers standout gold results at Minyari as PFS advances

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) reported exceptional new drill results from its 100%-owned Minyari Gold-Copper Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province. Highlights included 12 metres at 16.7 g/t gold and 0.13% copper from 143 metres, with a 1-metre hit at 176.5 g/t gold, and 18 metres at 2.7 g/t gold and 0.49% copper from 275 metres. Resource definition drilling continues to confirm strong continuity at Minyari and WACA, while broad-spaced air core drilling north of Minyari outlined gold-copper anomalies extending over six kilometres. A pre-feasibility study is progressing alongside an extensive discovery-focused drill program, with results feeding into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected in October 2025.

Olympio expands gold potential at Quebec’s Cadillac Break

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) completed its maiden 7,083-metre drill campaign at the Bousquet Project in Quebec, targeting the Cadillac Break. At the Paquin prospect, assays included 4.9 metres at 2.16 g/t gold, 2.6 metres at 3.13 g/t, and 1 metre at 6.33 g/t, adding to earlier high-grade results such as 5.4 metres at 7.6 g/t. Paquin now extends over 360 metres along strike and remains open both laterally and at depth, with continuity supported by historic VLF electromagnetic survey data suggesting structural linkage to the nearby Amadee prospect. Results from 15 more holes are pending. Olympio is earning up to 80% in the project and sees strong growth potential given its proximity to operating multi-million-ounce mines.

Power Minerals confirms high-grade carbonatite rare earths at Santa Anna

Power Minerals (ASX:PNN) confirmed the presence of a high-grade carbonatite hard rock rare earth intrusion at its Santa Anna Project in Goiás, Brazil. Drilling intersected mineralisation grading up to 6.2% total rare earth oxides (TREO) from surface, with the system remaining open in all directions. The company plans further expansion drilling and a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate. Santa Anna is strategically positioned with strong local infrastructure and backing from partner EDEM, a major Brazilian bauxite producer, to fast-track regulatory approvals. Power emphasised that carbonatite-hosted deposits typically offer high grades and competitive costs, supporting its goal of positioning Santa Anna as a significant ex-China rare earths project.