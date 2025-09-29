Restaurant Brands NZ Receives Takeover Offer

Restaurant Brands NZ has announced it received a takeover offer from its majority shareholder, Finaccess Restauración, a Mexican company. Restaurant Brands operates fast-food franchises such as Pizza Hut and KFC across Australia and New Zealand. The offer proposes Finaccess acquire all outstanding shares in Restaurant Brands that it does not already own.

The proposed offer price is $NZ5.05 ($4.44) per share. This represents a premium to the company’s last traded price. Restaurant Brands shares last traded at $2.70. The offer is subject to due diligence and other customary conditions.

Finaccess Restauración currently holds a majority stake in Restaurant Brands NZ. The offer indicates a potential shift in the ownership structure of the fast-food operator. Shareholders and the market will be closely watching as the deal progresses.