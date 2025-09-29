Altamin Launches Retail Entitlement Offer to Raise $6.46 Million

Altamin Limited (ASX:AZI), an Australian company focused on the exploration and development of strategic mineral projects, has announced the opening of its retail entitlement offer, aiming to raise up to $6.46 million before costs. The offer follows an institutional entitlement offer and is part of a 45 for 100 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares. The new shares are priced at $0.025 each.

The company intends to use the proceeds primarily for exploration and related activities at its Lazio Project. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to working capital expenses to maintain the Gorno Project and cover the expenses associated with the entitlement offer. Altamin’s board retains the right to adjust the allocation of funds as activities progress at both the Lazio and Gorno Projects. Further details can be found in the company’s announcement and investor presentation lodged with the ASX on Monday, 22 September 2025.

The retail entitlement offer allows eligible shareholders to subscribe for 45 new shares for every 100 existing shares held as of 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. New shares issued under the offer will rank equally with existing shares from the date of issue. The entitlement offer is not underwritten. Eligible shareholders can access the Retail Offer Booklet online via https://investor.automic.com.au, along with their personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

Eligible retail shareholders have several options, including taking up all or part of their entitlement, applying for additional shares under a top-up facility, or allowing their entitlement to lapse. Application monies must be received before 5:00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. Key dates include the announcement of results and settlement on Friday, 10 October 2025, and the allotment of new shares on Monday, 13 October 2025, with trading expected to commence on Tuesday, 14 October 2025. Altamin reserves the right to amend the timetable or withdraw the offer.