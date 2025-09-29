Bechtel Eyes Australia as Top Overseas Market

US engineering and construction giant Bechtel anticipates Australia will become its largest overseas market in terms of workforce size within the next year. This growth is primarily driven by involvement in the AUKUS nuclear submarine program, expansion into large-scale renewable energy projects, and the potential opportunity presented by the Brisbane Olympics. Bechtel is a global engineering, construction, and project management company. They deliver infrastructure, energy, and national security projects.

Brendan Bechtel, chairman and CEO of Bechtel, noted that these new ventures augment the company’s already substantial project portfolio in Australia. Current projects include significant infrastructure developments such as Western Sydney Airport and Sydney Metro.

Bechtel’s established presence in Australia also encompasses its traditional sectors, including LNG, metals, and mining. The company’s strategic focus on Australia reflects the region’s growing importance in its global operations.

The increased activity underscores Australia’s significance in Bechtel’s international strategy, solidifying its position as a key growth region for the company.