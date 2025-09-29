Mineral Resources Completes Repairs to Key Haul Road

Mineral Resources has completed repairs to its 147-kilometre iron ore haul road in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. The diversified miner can now resume normal speeds along the route. Mineral Resources is a leading Australian mining services company with a world-class portfolio of operations spanning across multiple commodities. The company provides a range of services, including contract crushing, screening, and processing.

The repaired haul road, which cost $230 million, is a critical source of funds for the company. Trucks carrying up to 330 tonnes of iron ore travel along the route. Since the road network opened last year, at least eight trucks have crashed, leading to temporary speed limits imposed by WA’s safety watchdog. The road transports iron ore from the mine in Ken’s Bore to a port near Onslow for export.

Mineral Resources built the road last year to facilitate iron ore transport. Questionable workmanship and adverse weather conditions allegedly contributed to its deterioration, necessitating the costly repairs. While the miner aims to haul 35 million tonnes of iron ore annually, it has only intermittently achieved this target over the past year. A division of Morgan Stanley owns a 49 per cent stake in the haul road.

Managing director Chris Ellison said the resumption of haulage is a significant milestone. He added that Onslow Iron is now established as a cash generative, low-cost asset that underpins the deleveraging of the company’s balance sheet while driving stable, long-term growth. Ellison is due to leave the miner by mid-2026 after his conduct was investigated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.