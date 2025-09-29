Oil Prices Steady After Recent Gains

Oil prices have remained relatively stable in early trading, with Brent crude hovering around $US69.39 a barrel, after briefly exceeding $US70 on Friday. The previous week saw a significant surge, with prices jumping more than 5 per cent, marking the most substantial increase since June. Market analysts suggest that ongoing geopolitical tensions and potential sanctions are contributing to the upward pressure on prices.

Taylor Nugent, a senior economist at National Australia Bank, noted that the recent price support stems from continued Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian oil infrastructure. Furthermore, the prospect of additional sanctions from both the European Union and the United States is raising concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supply chains. These factors are creating uncertainty and influencing market sentiment.

The situation is further complicated by US President Trump’s reported pressure on Turkey to cease its purchases of Russian oil. Such diplomatic efforts to curb Russian oil revenues add another layer of complexity to the already volatile energy market. The combined impact of these events is keeping a close watch on supply dynamics and price fluctuations.

Traders and analysts are closely monitoring these developments to assess their potential impact on the broader energy market. The interplay of geopolitical events, sanctions, and diplomatic pressures will likely continue to shape oil prices in the near term, making the market highly sensitive to any new information or shifts in policy.