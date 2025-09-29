JAYRIDE Enters SaaS Agreement with Drivemate

JAYRIDE Group Limited (ASX: JAY), a global travel technology company, has announced a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement with Drivemate, Thailand’s leading peer-to-peer (P2P) car-sharing platform and a subsidiary of the Thairung Group. JAYRIDE designs and develops technology platforms for ground transport. The company is pivoting from a global airport transfer aggregator into a comprehensive SaaS mobility platform.

Under the agreement, JAYRIDE will design, build, and deploy an enterprise-grade platform to power Drivemate’s next-generation mobility offering. The solution includes mobile apps for renters and hosts, a management console, and integrated payments and insurance APIs. The project will commence with a pilot program involving over 2,000 vehicles in Bangkok, followed by a national rollout to Phuket, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai over the next 12 months.

The agreement grants Drivemate exclusive rights to JAYRIDE’s SaaS services for P2P car-sharing in Thailand, provided Drivemate maintains agreed growth thresholds. JAYRIDE CEO Randy Prado stated the partnership validates the company’s strategy to broaden from an aggregator marketplace into a full SaaS mobility provider. He added it integrates seamlessly with JAYRIDE’s ecosystem and enables the company to power everything from airport transfers and bespoke limo services through to peer-to-peer rentals.

The partnership also broadens JAYRIDE’s mobility ecosystem in Thailand by creating a complementary supply channel alongside specialised airport and bespoke limousine service operators. Discovery and build phases are set to commence immediately. JAYRIDE looks forward to updating shareholders as further milestones are achieved.