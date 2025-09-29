TT Investments Commences Takeover Bid for 360 Capital Group

TT Investments Pty Limited, as trustee for TT Investment Trust, has commenced its off-market takeover bid for all of the stapled securities in 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP). TT Investments, a private company focused on strategic investment management of real estate assets, is offering $0.31 cash per TGP security that it does not already own. The offer opened on September 29, 2025, and is scheduled to close at 7:00 pm Sydney time on October 30, 2025, unless extended.

The Bidder’s Statement, dated September 15, 2025, has been dispatched to TGP securityholders. TT Investments believes the offer provides compelling value, offering liquidity and certainty at an attractive premium to historical trading prices. The improved offer price of $0.31 per TGP security is ‘best and final’ and will not be increased in the absence of a competing proposal. TT Investments currently owns and controls 61.87% of TGP.

The offer represents a significant premium over historical trading levels, adjusted for the recent $0.40 per TGP security special distribution. According to the Bidder’s Statement, this includes an 81.8% premium to the undisturbed price on April 14, 2025. It also includes a 14.7% premium to TGP’s one-month VWAP (volume-weighted average price) and a 16.8% premium to the three-month VWAP leading up to the announcement date.

TT Investments encourages TGP securityholders to act now and accept the offer. Securityholders with questions can contact the Offer Information Line at 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 (2) 9290 9600 (outside Australia). The company’s legal advisor for the takeover bid is K&L Gates.