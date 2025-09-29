RocketDNA Secures $450,000 Contract with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance

RocketDNA Ltd (ASX: RKT), a multinational drone-based data service and technology provider, announced that it has received a purchase order from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA). The contract is for the operation of three SurveyBot units, marking a significant development for the company. RocketDNA offers aerial surveying, mapping, security, surveillance, and asset inspection for enterprise customers in the mining, agricultural, and engineering sectors.

The agreement specifies that RocketDNA will operate the SurveyBot units from 1 October 2025 to 30 June 2026. The total contract value is approximately $450,000. This contract underscores RocketDNA’s growing presence and capabilities in providing drone-based solutions to major industry players.

The company generates revenue through multi-year contracts and short-term projects with major clients, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 miners such as Rio Tinto, BHP, South32, Newmont, Vault Minerals, and Seriti Coal. RocketDNA operates primarily in Australia and Africa, with regional offices in Perth, Johannesburg, and Accra. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of RocketDNA Ltd.