Lakes Blue Energy Provides Update on Wombat-5 Well

Lakes Blue Energy (ASX: LKO), an Australian energy company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas projects, today provided an update on its drilling operations at the Wombat-5, side-track-2 (ST-2) well in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria. The company is actively engaged in developing projects, including those in the Gippsland Basin and Queensland. As of 8:00 am AEST today, the well’s status indicates ongoing progress with production casing.

The current depth of the well is reported at 3,052 metres below the rotary table measured depth (mRTMD) and 1,421 mRT true vertical depth (TVD), with a horizontal length of 1,500 metres. Over the past 24 hours, the production casing has been run to a depth of 2,185 mRT within a 6-1/8” hole size. The last casing point was set at 1,549.1 mRT MD and 1,392 mRT TVD. Drilling is currently within the Strzelecki Formation, targeting a formation depth of 1,410 mRT MD and 1,356 mRT TVD. No lost time injuries (LTIs) have been reported.

Following hole conditioning to 2,450 mRT, the cleanout bottom hole assembly was removed, and equipment was prepared for running the 4-1/2” completion. This completion includes swellable packers, sliding sleeves for accessing gas zones, and distributed temperature sensing optic fibre cable to aid in detecting gas flows from individual zones. The 4-1/2” swellable packer completion is presently being run into the hole and is at a depth of 2,185 mRT. It will be positioned at 2,440 mRT to facilitate gas production from two major gas zones.

After installing the completion, the gas production wellhead will be installed, and the drilling rig will be demobilised. The site will then be secured, with a workover unit and gas flow test package scheduled for arrival on 10 November to allow the swellable packers time to set. This announcement was authorised by the Board of Lakes Blue Energy.