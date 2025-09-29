Mayne Pharma Group Limited (MYX: ASX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel pharmaceuticals, has announced that its oral contraceptive, NEXTSTELLIS®, has been approved for reimbursement under the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS). Mayne Pharma is a leader in dermatology and women’s health in the United States and also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide. The PBS listing will take effect from 1 October 2025, making the contraceptive more accessible to Australian women.

NEXTSTELLIS® is the first and only approved contraceptive pill in Australia containing estetrol (E4), a natural estrogen produced by the human body during pregnancy, now derived from a plant source, combined with drospirenone. The approval by the PBS follows a recommendation from the Senate Community Affairs References Committee inquiry into universal access to reproductive healthcare, which advocated for improved access to a broader range of hormonal contraceptives.

The PBS listing will significantly reduce the cost of NEXTSTELLIS® for Australian women. Without the subsidy, the contraceptive would cost over $328 per year. With the PBS listing, the cost will be $31.60 for a three-month supply for general patients, decreasing to $25 from 1 January 2026. Concession card holders will have access for $7.70 for a three-month supply.

According to Mayne Pharma CEO, Shawn Patrick O’Brien, the PBS listing of NEXTSTELLIS® aligns with the company’s commitment to providing better, safer, and more accessible medicines. It offers healthcare professionals a broader range of safe and effective reproductive health therapies for their patients, marking a positive step towards improved women’s healthcare in Australia.