Estrella Resources Receives Approvals for Limestone Drilling in Timor-Leste

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX: ESR), a company focused on discovering and developing mineral deposits, has announced that it has received all necessary approvals to commence maiden drilling at its Werumata limestone project in Timor-Leste. The Timor-Leste Minerals Authority, Autoridade Nacional dos Minerais (ANM), has approved the Company’s Environmental Impact Statement and Environmental Management Plan, clearing the way for operations to begin immediately. Estrella Resources is also actively exploring for manganese at its Ira Miri project.

The initial drill campaign will consist of 26 RC holes, targeting a series of extensive limestone plateaus considered highly prospective. Follow-up stratigraphic diamond drilling and infill drilling will be completed as required. Track and pad building has commenced, with drilling anticipated to be underway in approximately two weeks. The Werumata project is located in proximity to the coast, presenting a deep-water port development option.

Estrella is targeting the development of a JORC compliant resource of at least 500 million tonnes of limestone from an interpreted calcite deposit located near the coast south of the Uero-Mata Township. According to the company, the development of a large-scale resource is a key condition to be met following the execution of a Master Agreement with a leading mining services company, which would grant exclusive marketing and offtake rights.

Chris Daws, Managing Director of Estrella Resources, commented on the drill campaign, stating, “Estrella continues to aggressively pursue exploration drilling in Timor-Leste… With the commencement of limestone drilling, we will have multiple rigs spinning.” He further added that the company’s work to date suggests Werumata consists of a large sheet of high-purity limestone close to existing infrastructure and a potential port development.