HITIQ Secures $250,000 Placement and $1.4 Million RDTI Loan Facility

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ), a company focused on developing and commercialising technology for concussion management, today announced it has completed a $250,000 placement and entered into a new Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI) loan facility of $1.4 million. The funding aims to bolster the ongoing commercialisation of its concussion management technology within the consumer market.

The placement involved the issue of 11,363,637 ordinary shares at $0.022 per share to a sophisticated investor. The terms include one attaching listed option (exercisable at $0.022 and expiring on 30 December 2028) for every two shares. According to the announcement, the placement price represents a 22.2% premium to the closing price on 26 September 2025, and a 7.7% premium to the 15-day VWAP to the same date.

In addition to the placement, HITIQ has established a $1.4 million RDTI Loan facility with No Bull Health Pty Ltd, a related party of Harmil Angel Investments, HITIQ’s largest shareholder. An initial drawdown of $480,000 has already been completed. The company will seek shareholder approval at its upcoming AGM to secure the loan against eligible R&D expenditure.

Earl Eddings, Executive Chairman of HITIQ, stated the company is pleased to welcome the new investor and extend its relationship with Harmil. He noted Harmil’s experience and strategic insights into consumer product businesses as valuable to HITIQ. The announcement confirmed the board authorised the release of the ASX announcement.