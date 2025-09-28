Paladin and Ørsted Tap Equity Markets

Company News

by Finance News Network September 29, 2025 09:38 AM


ASX-listed Paladin Energy has successfully completed a $300 million equity capital raising, with Macquarie and Canaccord acting as underwriters. Paladin Energy is a uranium mining company focused on developing uranium projects. The offer was priced at $7.25 per share, representing an 8 per cent discount to the company’s previous closing price.

Simultaneously, Danish renewable energy company Ørsted also tapped the equity markets, announcing a 60 billion kroner (approximately $14.3 billion) rights issue. Ørsted is a global renewable energy company that develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants.

However, Ørsted offered a substantially larger discount. New shares were offered at 66 kroner, which is a 67 per cent discount to the previous closing price of 192.50 kroner. The disparity in discount rates reflects differing circumstances and market conditions for each company.


