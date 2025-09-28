PMGOLD wins ETF product award

The Perth Mint has been recognised for excellence with its Perth Mint Gold Structured Product (ASX:PMGOLD) winning the ETF Product category at the Financial Newswire SQM Research Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner held in Sydney, recognising 40 highly commended and winner recipients across 20 investment categories.

PMGOLD emerged victorious in a competitive field that included offerings from major global fund managers.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition for PMGOLD,” said Sawan Tanna, The Perth Mint’s Treasurer.

“This award validates our commitment to providing investors with innovative, cost-effective access to gold through the Australian equity market.

“It’s particularly rewarding to see our gold product recognised alongside Australia’s leading investment managers.”

PMGOLD’s award-winning features

Perth Mint Gold Structured Product is an exchange traded product (ETP) that allows investors to trade in gold via a stock broking account as they would shares on the ASX.

The product has distinguished itself in the market through several key features:

PMGOLD’s management fee is just 0.15%, making it one of the lowest cost gold ETPs on the ASX. This competitive pricing, combined with the Mint’s unique government guarantee, has contributed to its strong performance and investor appeal.

Holdings secured on behalf of investors in PMGOLD are covered by The Perth Mint’s government guarantee, providing an additional layer of security that sets it apart from other gold investment products in the market.

The product has delivered exceptional returns, with a 47.31% return over one year and more than 10% per annum since inception.

“The award reflects the hard work our team has put into creating a product that truly serves investor needs,” Tanna added.

“It’s this unique value proposition that resonates with both retail and institutional investors.”

Recognition across the gold sector

The awards also highlighted the strength of the gold investment sector more broadly, with VanEck Gold Bullion ETF taking out the win in the Emerging Funds category.

As the custodian of the physical gold used to back this ETF, The Perth Mint takes pride in supporting such innovative products that enhance the Australian ETF market.

“We’re proud to be involved with VanEck’s award-winning product as well,” noted Tanna.

“As custodian of the physical gold backing their ETF, we’re supporting multiple innovative products that are improving access to gold investment for Australian investors.”

Growing market recognition

One of Australia’s leading research houses, Lonsec, has reviewed PMGOLD and awarded it a Recommended Rating.

The research report noted that “the liabilities of the Company, including the Fund’s metal entitlements to holders, are guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

With a product size of just over $1.7 billion, PMGOLD has established itself as a significant player in the Australian gold investment market.

The product allows investors to gain exposure to gold’s performance while maintaining the flexibility to convert holdings into physical gold through The Perth Mint depository accounts.

Understanding PMGOLD

For investors looking to learn more about PMGOLD and how it works, The Perth Mint Treasurer Sawan Tanna recently discussed the product in detail with Lauren Hayes from Share Cafe, explaining the unique features and benefits that have contributed to its market success.