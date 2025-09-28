Healthcare Stocks Face Tariff Headwinds

Australian healthcare companies are expected to be under scrutiny this week following the announcement of tariffs on pharmaceutical products by the United States late last week. Friday’s trading on the ASX was marked by confusion and market volatility as investors grappled with the potential impacts on key stocks, including CSL, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and Mesoblast.

The White House revealed plans to impose a 100 per cent tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products, set to take effect from October 1. The tariff applies unless the manufacturer is actively constructing a manufacturing plant within the United States. CSL is a global biotechnology leader that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of plasma therapies, recombinant protein therapies, and influenza vaccines. Telix Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using molecularly targeted radiation.

Friday’s trading session saw notable declines among the affected stocks. CSL closed 1.9 per cent lower, reflecting investor concern over the potential impact of the tariffs on its business operations. Telix Pharmaceuticals experienced a steeper decline, shedding nearly 3 per cent of its value as investors reassessed the company’s prospects. Mesoblast, a regenerative medicine company developing innovative cellular medicines to address inflammatory conditions, also faced downward pressure, closing 2.8 per cent lower.

The market will be closely watching how these companies respond to the new tariff environment and whether they will consider establishing manufacturing facilities in the US to mitigate the impact.