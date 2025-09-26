Gold Road Resources Delisted After Takeover

Gold Road Resources has been delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after being taken over by Gruyere Holdings, a subsidiary of Gold Fields. The delisting finalises the acquisition, marking a significant change for the Australian gold mining company. Gold Road Resources operated as a mid-tier Australian gold producer, developer and explorer with a clear strategy to become a Tier 1 gold producer. They aimed to deliver superior returns for shareholders, generate positive benefits for their communities and create opportunities for their employees.

As part of the transition, Gold Road Resources will distribute a fully franked special dividend to its shareholders. The dividend, amounting to 43.69 Australian cents per share, is scheduled to be paid on October 7. This payout represents a return of capital to investors following the completion of the takeover by Gruyere Holdings.

The special dividend underscores the financial implications of the acquisition, providing shareholders with immediate returns as the company transitions from an independent entity to being part of a larger, international organisation. The takeover and subsequent delisting represent a notable shift in the Australian gold mining landscape.

Shareholders should anticipate receiving the dividend payments on the specified date. All shareholders of the company prior to the takeover are entitled to receive the dividend.