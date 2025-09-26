Clarity Pharmaceuticals has announced that its operations will not be impacted by the imposition of new tariffs by the United States government. The radiopharmaceutical company affirmed that all of its isotope and drug product manufacturers supporting its US-based clinical trial sites are located within North America, thereby avoiding exposure to import duties. Clarity Pharmaceuticals is an Australian clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation products to address the growing needs in the treatment of cancer. They are using their SARTATE technology to design highly specific theranostic products that can be used to diagnose and then treat cancer.

The company has strategically established its supply chain to ensure proximity to its clinical trial locations within the United States. This decision provides insulation from potential disruptions related to international trade policies. The assurance comes as a relief to investors who may have been concerned about the potential for increased costs or delays in the company’s clinical development programs.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals remains focused on advancing its clinical trials and bringing its innovative products to market. The company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing underscores its dedication to operational efficiency and risk mitigation. Despite the positive news regarding tariffs, Clarity Pharmaceuticals shares experienced a slight dip, trading 0.5 per cent lower.