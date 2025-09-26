ANZ Stands Firm on November Rate Cut

ANZ is maintaining its prediction that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will reduce the cash rate in November to 3.35 per cent. The bank anticipates this rate will remain steady for a “considerable period.” This position comes even as other financial institutions reassess their forecasts in light of recent economic data. ANZ is one of Australia’s big four banks, providing a range of financial services including personal and business banking, wealth management, and insurance. It operates across Australia and internationally.

Despite its primary forecast, ANZ acknowledges an increasing possibility that the RBA may not implement a rate cut in November. This acknowledgment follows the release of inflation figures this week, which have led some banks, like National Australia Bank, to withdraw their projections of a November rate decrease. The changing sentiment reflects the sensitivity of market predictions to incoming economic indicators.

Other major banks have taken differing stances. Both Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are holding steady to their forecasts of a rate cut in November. The varied responses highlight the uncertainty surrounding the RBA’s next moves and the challenge of interpreting economic signals in the current environment.

The RBA is widely expected to maintain the current cash rate of 3.6 per cent at its upcoming policy meeting next week. Observers will be paying close attention to the central bank’s commentary for signals about its intentions for the remainder of the year, given the conflicting economic signals and differing predictions among financial institutions.