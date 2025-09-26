AviLease Eyes Debut Bond Sale

AviLease, the jet-leasing firm supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is reportedly in discussions with banks to prepare for its inaugural bond sale. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the company has engaged JPMorgan and Citigroup regarding a potential dollar-denominated debut. AviLease aims to become a major player in aircraft leasing as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

According to one source, AviLease could raise at least $500 million from its debut bond, as part of a broader $2 billion programme. The initial bond offering is anticipated to be launched by the end of the year. Both JPMorgan and Citi declined to comment on the matter, and AviLease did not respond to requests for comment.

AviLease secured investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and Fitch Ratings in April. This milestone, according to chairman Fahad AlSaif, will enable the firm to access global capital markets and advance its position in aircraft leasing. The company agreed in 2023 to acquire Standard Chartered’s aviation finance arm for $3.6 billion, furthering PIF’s goal to establish a significant domestic aviation leasing presence. In May 2025, AviLease placed its first direct order with Boeing for 20 737-8 MAX jets, with options for an additional 10, supplementing its existing portfolio of 200 aircraft leased to 48 airlines worldwide, as of March.