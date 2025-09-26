Silver and Platinum Surge to Decade Highs

Silver and platinum miners, including South32, Sandfire Resources, and Platina Resources, are expected to be closely monitored when trading opens on Friday. This follows overnight surges in the prices of both metals, reaching levels not seen in over a decade. Silver attained a 14-year peak, surpassing $US45 per ounce, while platinum exceeded $US1500 per ounce for the first time since July 2014. South32 is a diversified mining and metals company, producing commodities such as alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc. Sandfire Resources is an Australian mining and exploration company focused on copper and gold. Platina Resources is an exploration company focused on platinum.

The increase in precious metals prices is significant for several industries. Silver and platinum are utilized in various applications, including jewellery manufacturing and the automotive sector. The rising prices may reflect increased demand or concerns about supply constraints in the global market.

Investors and analysts will be keenly observing how Australian mining companies respond to these market conditions. The performance of South32, Sandfire Resources, and Platina Resources will provide an indication of the broader impact of the price surge on the Australian mining sector. The movements could influence trading strategies and investment decisions in the short term.