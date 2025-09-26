Australian Dollar Dips on Stronger US Data

The Australian dollar has experienced a decline, falling from US65.75¢ to US65.33¢. This downturn is largely attributed to a strengthening US dollar, which gained momentum following the release of positive economic data from the United States. The Aussie has decreased 0.8 per cent since the start of the week. If this trend persists, it will mark the second consecutive week of losses for the Australian currency.

Bond markets are also showing movement, with the policy-sensitive three-year yield rising to 3.6 per cent. This represents the highest level since May, indicating a shift in market sentiment. The three-year yield has climbed 18 basis points this week, marking the most significant increase since July, reflecting adjustments in response to economic indicators and policy expectations.

These movements in both currency and bond markets reflect the interconnected nature of global finance, where economic data releases in one country can have ripple effects across international markets. Investors are closely monitoring these trends as they assess the potential impact on investment strategies and risk management.