INOVIQ Secures Exclusive Worldwide Licence for Ovarian Cancer Biomarker IP

INOVIQ Limited (IIQ: ASX), a company focused on advancing next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics for cancer care, has announced it has secured an exclusive worldwide licence from UniQuest, the commercialisation company of The University of Queensland (UQ), for novel exosomal biomarkers for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The licence enables the development and commercialisation of INOVIQ’s EXO-OC test, marking a significant step forward in the company’s strategy to address the critical unmet need for earlier ovarian cancer detection. INOVIQ’s product portfolio includes commercial-stage exosome isolation products, clinical-stage diagnostics for ovarian and breast cancers, and a pre-clinical CAR-exosome therapeutic program for solid tumours.

The licensed intellectual property (IP) integrates UQ’s biomarker discoveries with INOVIQ’s proprietary EXO-NET exosome isolation technology and algorithm, forming the basis of the EXO-OC ovarian cancer screening test. Previous results demonstrated 100% sensitivity for early-stage ovarian cancer detection and over 99.6% specificity, highlighting its potential as a screening tool. The key terms of the licence include exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialise the licensed IP, which covers novel protein and RNA biomarker combinations. Financial considerations include an upfront payment of A$25,000, up to A$360,000 in contingent regulatory/commercial milestones, and tiered royalties up to 2.5% on net sales.

Dr Leearne Hinch, CEO of INOVIQ, stated that securing global rights to these biomarkers is a pivotal milestone, enabling the development of a potential best-in-class exosome-based test for early ovarian cancer detection. The company plans to commercialise EXO-OC as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) in the US, followed by global expansion after In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) registrations. Dr Dean Moss, CEO of UniQuest, expressed excitement about partnering with INOVIQ to advance the exosome-based screening test towards commercialisation and meaningful clinical impact.

The collaboration between UQ, UniQuest, and INOVIQ aims to deliver an ovarian cancer screening test with the potential to save lives through earlier diagnosis and intervention. Clinical validation is underway, with the EXO-OC test expected to be LDT ready by December 2026. INOVIQ is also in commercial discussions with leading clinical laboratories and diagnostic companies to accelerate the US LDT launch.