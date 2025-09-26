Caravel Minerals Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Caravel Minerals (ASX:CVV), a copper exploration and development company focused on developing the Caravel Copper Project, has released its inaugural Sustainability Report for the year 2025. The report marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to responsible development and transparent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The Caravel Copper Project aims to establish a long-life copper mining and processing operation located 150km northeast of Perth in the Western Australian Wheatbelt region.

The report, prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Mining Standard (GRI 14 – Mining Sector 2024), details Caravel’s approach to sustainability across various key areas, including environmental management, social responsibility, and corporate governance. Managing Director Don Hyma highlighted the project’s alignment with the global transition to electrification and the rising demand for copper. The report showcases progress during the exploration and development phases, offering a transparent account of performance and efforts to embed sustainability into construction and future operations.

Key highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include a commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, prioritising the well-being of employees and communities, minimising environmental impacts, and fostering innovation and technology to drive sustainable practices. The company has also conducted cultural heritage surveys across the project area and has engaged with local shires and stakeholders to develop saline water resources for processing requirements. Caravel Minerals plans to obtain independent assurance for future sustainability reports to enhance credibility and transparency.

The report also detailed the company’s efforts in risk management, stakeholder engagement, and responsible supply chain practices. Caravel Minerals is committed to supporting economic opportunities in the local and regional communities, allocating significant resources to local businesses. The Sustainability Report is available on the Caravel Minerals website.