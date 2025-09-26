OpenLearning (ASX: OLL) Enters Brazilian Market via Learnbase Partnership

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL), the AI-powered learning management system, has announced a three-year reseller partnership agreement with Learnbase Gestão E Consultoria Educacional S/A and Learnbase Education LLC (collectively ‘Learnbase’), a leading education technology distributor in Brazil. OpenLearning provides a full suite of tools for online learning, course creation, and delivery for educational institutions, corporations, and government. Learnbase distributes Coursera, TurnItIn, PowerSchool and other leading education technology products.

Under the agreement, Learnbase will offer OpenLearning’s learning management system (LMS) to universities, schools, and enterprises throughout Brazil as part of its portfolio. OpenLearning will gain access to Brazil’s education market, which has over 8 million higher education students and growing demand for digital learning solutions. Brazil has a large private higher education sector with 2,283 private institutions out of a total of 2,595 higher education institutions.

Adam Brimo, CEO & Managing Director of OpenLearning, stated that this partnership provides the company with an efficient way to bring its AI-powered learning management system to universities and enterprises across Brazil. He added that it builds on the company’s success in the Philippines and reinforces its strategy of entering new markets by working with leading local partners.

The agreement was signed after 7 pm AEST on 25 September 2025, for an initial term of three years. While there are no minimum fees payable and no exclusivity, both companies consider the partnership strategically significant, as it provides a direct path for OpenLearning to enter a new geography and generate revenue depending on adoption.