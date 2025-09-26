Osmond Resources Outlines Potential of Spanish Critical Minerals Project

Osmond Resources (ASX:OSM) is advancing its Orión Critical Minerals Project in Andalucía, Spain, targeting rutile, zircon, hafnium and rare earths. CEO Anthony Hall says the company’s priority is drilling to confirm continuity, grade and tonnage across two pervasive seams within the 228km² permit area. Andalucía is Spain’s leading mining province, and the Orión ground position hosts outcrops more than 12km apart, giving the project district-scale potential.

Rock chip and bulk sampling have delivered exceptional results, including over 45% total heavy minerals and rutile grades averaging ~13%. Zircon has returned grades near 9%, positioning Orión well ahead of comparable global projects. Hall notes the unique value proposition—three potential economic minerals capable of independently supporting project economics—makes the project stand out within the ASX critical minerals sector.

Drilling is due to commence in Q3 2025, with a 15-hole program designed to validate the geological model across the permit. If successful, this work will underpin a maiden mineral resource and highlight Orión as a potential strategic supply source for the EU, which is seeking to reduce reliance on imported zircon, titanium and rare earths under its Critical Raw Materials Act.

To hear more from Anthony Hall on Orión’s high-grade sampling, strategic EU positioning and upcoming drilling program, watch the full presentation.