EVE Health Group Launches Fast-Acting Women’s And Men’s Health Products

(ASX:EVE) EVE Health Groupis an Australian pharmaceutical company focused on women’s and men’s health through fast-acting drug delivery technology. Incoming CEO Damian Wood says the company’s priority is commercialising its two lead products: Dyspro, a non-hormonal gummy for menstrual pain and endometriosis, and Libbo, a discreet oral strip for erectile dysfunction. Dyspro launched in Australia in September, with Libbo due in December.

Both products target large, underserved global markets—dysmenorrhea worth US$10.9bn and erectile dysfunction worth US$5.3bn. EVE’s proprietary nanoemulsion platform enables onset of action within 5–15 minutes, compared to 30–60 minutes for conventional tablets, offering speed and convenience backed by patent-pending protection.

The company plans to expand rapidly into export markets, with TGA approvals targeted in 2026 and distribution deals to follow.

To hear more from Damian Wood on Dyspro’s launch, Libbo’s upcoming debut and the path to international markets, watch the full presentation.