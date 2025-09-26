Critical Resources Targets Discovery Potential In New Zealand’s Otago Region

Critical Resources (ASX:CRR) is advancing gold, antimony and lithium projects across New Zealand, Australia and Canada. CEO Tim Wither says the immediate focus is the Cap Burn Gold Project in Otago, New Zealand, located ~11km from OceanaGold’s 10Moz Macraes mine. Cap Burn sits on the same corridor as Santana Minerals’ Rise & Shine discovery, with drilling scheduled to begin in November.

The New Zealand portfolio spans 1,695km², including Silver Peaks, Lammerlaw, Tokomairiro and Croesus in the Reefton Goldfields. Rock chip sampling has returned grades up to 135g/t gold and high-grade antimony and tungsten, giving the company district-scale potential.

In New South Wales, CRR is preparing to drill the Amoco target at Halls Peak in October, while Mayview has produced rock samples grading up to 52% Sb. The company also holds the 8Mt @ 1.07% Li2O Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, maintaining exposure to North America’s lithium sector.

Directors and management own ~10.4% of CRR, ensuring strong alignment with shareholders. To hear more from Tim Wither on Cap Burn’s drill program, New Zealand’s discovery potential and CRR’s lithium upside, watch the full presentation.