Critical Resources Targets Discovery Potential In New Zealand’s Otago Region

Company Presentations

by Finance News Network September 26, 2025 10:08 AM


Critical Resources (ASX:CRR) is advancing gold, antimony and lithium projects across New Zealand, Australia and Canada. CEO Tim Wither says the immediate focus is the Cap Burn Gold Project in Otago, New Zealand, located ~11km from OceanaGold’s 10Moz Macraes mine. Cap Burn sits on the same corridor as Santana Minerals’ Rise & Shine discovery, with drilling scheduled to begin in November.

The New Zealand portfolio spans 1,695km², including Silver Peaks, Lammerlaw, Tokomairiro and Croesus in the Reefton Goldfields. Rock chip sampling has returned grades up to 135g/t gold and high-grade antimony and tungsten, giving the company district-scale potential.

In New South Wales, CRR is preparing to drill the Amoco target at Halls Peak in October, while Mayview has produced rock samples grading up to 52% Sb. The company also holds the 8Mt @ 1.07% Li2O Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, maintaining exposure to North America’s lithium sector.

Directors and management own ~10.4% of CRR, ensuring strong alignment with shareholders. To hear more from Tim Wither on Cap Burn’s drill program, New Zealand’s discovery potential and CRR’s lithium upside, watch the full presentation.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?