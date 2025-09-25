ASX Dividend Titans Crowned Over Decade

Fortescue, Pinnacle, and Pro Medicus have emerged as the top three dividend-paying companies on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) over the past decade, according to a recent analysis by Morningstar. The ranking, compiled by market strategist Lochlan Halloway, considers both dividend growth and dividend payback to identify the leading performers.

The analysis focuses on two key metrics: dividend growth, measured by the compound annual growth rate of dividends in the ten years leading up to the 2024 fiscal year, and dividend payback. Dividend payback is defined as the cumulative dividends paid during the same ten-year period, expressed as a percentage of the average share price in 2014.

This ranking offers investors a perspective on the extent to which their initial investment has been recouped through dividend payments alone. Fortescue is a global metals and mining company. Pro Medicus provides radiology information systems and medical image processing solutions.