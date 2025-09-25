Costco Beats Expectations as Shoppers Seek Value

Costco Wholesale has reported quarterly profits that exceeded analysts’ expectations, signalling that consumer spending remains robust as shoppers prioritise essential goods and seek value. The retailer announced earnings per share of $US5.87 for the quarter ending in August, surpassing Wall Street forecasts. Additionally, its comparable sales, excluding fluctuations in gas prices and currency exchange rates, also exceeded expectations. Costco is a membership-only warehouse club operator that provides a wide selection of merchandise. The company generates revenue from membership fees and the sale of goods at discounted prices.

In recent years, the warehouse club operator has experienced significant sales growth, drawing in consumers with its deals, a constantly changing range of products, and its well-known Kirkland brand. Costco’s business model, which relies on membership fees and a loyal, relatively affluent customer base, tends to make it more resistant to macroeconomic fluctuations compared to other retailers.

Several large retailers have recently reported stronger-than-anticipated results, which are attributed to steady spending habits among consumers. However, this trend is expected to be tested in the coming months as increased inflation, driven by tariffs, begins to take effect. Simultaneously, growing worries regarding the job market are negatively impacting consumer sentiment. This creates uncertainty for retailers moving forward.