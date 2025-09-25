Optus Faces Financial Risks After Outage

Optus’s financial risks have escalated following last week’s Triple Zero network outage, making continued support from its parent company, Singtel, vital, according to S&P, a credit ratings group. Optus is Australia’s second-largest telecommunications provider. The company provides a range of telecommunications services, including mobile, internet, and business solutions, to millions of customers across the country.

Several factors contribute to these heightened risks, including ongoing court cases, necessary investments to bolster network reliability and expand 5G services, and the expenses associated with acquiring spectrum, which are the frequencies essential for transmitting mobile phone services. S&P highlighted that this recent disruption marks the third significant challenge for Optus in the past three years, following a data breach in 2022 and a major network outage in 2023.

According to S&P, these repeated incidents have materially increased the business risks faced by Australia’s second-largest telecommunications provider compared to its competitors. The credit ratings group suggests that public perception of Optus’s response to these issues will likely play a crucial role in determining the impact on the company’s market share, customer churn, and its ability to maintain pricing and sustain average revenue per user.

The ratings agency will continue to monitor Optus’s performance and the effectiveness of its measures to address these challenges. The need for ongoing financial backing from Singtel underscores the severity of the situation and the importance of restoring confidence in Optus’s network and services.