AssetOwl (ASX:AO1) Announces Forgiveness of $712,015 in Debt

AssetOwl Limited (ASX:AO1), a technology company delivering revolutionary digital solutions for the real estate industry, has announced that Confiant Pty Ltd and Pacific Equity Investors Inc have forgiven outstanding debts totaling $712,015. The announcement, released on 25 September 2025, details the specifics of the debt forgiveness, with no consideration required from AssetOwl.

Confiant Pty Ltd, which provided funding to AssetOwl in February 2023, has forgiven its debt of $170,054, which includes interest accrued since 30 June 2025. As of 30 June 2025 (unaudited), the debt stood at $163,410. Similarly, Pacific Equity Investors Inc, a long-time supporter of AssetOwl since November 2024, has forgiven its debt of $541,961, encompassing further principal amounts provided and interest accrued since 30 June 2025. The outstanding debt to Pacific Equity Investors Inc as of 30 June 2025 (unaudited) was $460,044.

Notably, this debt forgiveness significantly reduces AssetOwl’s outstanding borrowings to less than $150,000. On 17 September 2025, AssetOwl announced an increase to the funding facility with Pacific Equity Investors Inc, raising the facility limit to $1,000,000 and increasing the available capacity to $502,000. AssetOwl confirmed that this facility limit and the remaining funding which Pacific Equity Investors Inc may provide remains unchanged at $502,000.

The AssetOwl board expressed its sincere appreciation to the related parties of Confiant Pty Ltd and Pacific Equity Investors Inc, including AssetOwl director Mr Bevan Dooley, for their substantial support through the forgiveness of these debts. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of directors.