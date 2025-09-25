MetalsTech (MTC) Announces Completion of Substantial Shareholder Transaction

MetalsTech Limited (ASX: MTC), a company focused on advancing the Sturec Gold Mine, has announced the completion of a substantial shareholder transaction. The announcement refers to the proposed sale of MTC securities by a non-associated group of substantial shareholders, as initially disclosed in previous company announcements. MetalsTech is an ASX-listed company focused on exploration and development of gold and other precious metals. Its primary asset is the Sturec Gold Mine located in Slovakia.

The company has been advised that Courchevel 1850 Pty Ltd and Natres Services Pty Ltd, entities associated with Ms Fiona Paterson, have completed an aggregate off-market sale of 23,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This comprises 14,908,420 shares from Natres Services Pty Ltd and 8,691,580 shares from Courchevel 1850 Pty Ltd, sold to certain private, non-associated buyers.

MetalsTech has also been informed that cleared funds amounting to A$11,328,000 have been received as a result of these off-market sales. Following the completion of the transaction, the company has updated its list of Top 20 shareholders. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of MetalsTech Limited. Further details and contact information for investor relations are available in the full ASX release.