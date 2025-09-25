ECT to Acquire Flash Joule Heating Technology for PFAS Remediation

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX: ECT) has announced a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Terrajoule Pty Ltd, securing access to Rice University’s flash joule heating (FJH) technology for the remediation of soil contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and heavy metals. Environmental Clean Technologies is focused on developing a diverse portfolio of high-impact and disruptive technologies. The acquisition aligns with ECT’s strategy of investing in innovative and scalable technologies with commercial applications.

The FJH technology, known as Rapid Electrothermal Mineralisation (REM), uses a high-intensity electric pulse to rapidly heat soil, breaking down PFAS into harmless by-products. Laboratory testing has demonstrated over 96% defluorination efficiency and 99.98% removal of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a common PFAS pollutant. ECT’s Chairman, Faldi Ismail, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition in expanding the company’s innovative solutions and addressing pressing global environmental issues.

To fund the acquisition and further development of the FJH technology, ECT has secured firm commitments to raise $3 million through a placement of 50 million shares at $0.06 per share. The placement, managed by Peloton Capital, will be completed in two tranches, with the second tranche subject to shareholder approval. Funds will also be used for ongoing development of ECT’s existing COLDry technology.

The company also announced that Faldi Ismail will transition from Non-Executive Chairman to Executive Chairman, effective 1 October 2025. This change reflects the Board’s view that Mr Ismail’s increased involvement is appropriate as the Company advances its current strategic initiatives and operational priorities. ECT will seek shareholder approval for the issue of consideration shares and performance rights related to the Terrajoule acquisition at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting in November 2025.