Evion Group Requests Lifting of Trading Halt After Capital Raise Abandoned

Evion Group NL (ASX: EVG), a company focused on the development of battery materials, has requested the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to lift the trading halt placed on its securities. The trading halt, initiated on 23 September 2025, was put in place pending a company announcement regarding a potential capital raise.

In a statement released today, the company announced that its directors have decided not to proceed with the proposed capital raise at this time. Consequently, Evion Group has formally requested the ASX to remove the trading halt, allowing normal trading of its shares to resume. Evion Group focuses on the extraction and processing of graphite for use in battery materials, targeting the electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

The company has confirmed that it is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be lifted. Furthermore, Evion Group stated that there is no additional information required to inform the market regarding the trading halt beyond what has already been disclosed.

The announcement was approved by the Board of Evion Group NL. Kellie Davis, Company Secretary, signed off on the request to the ASX. Investors and market participants are advised to monitor the ASX for confirmation of the trading halt being officially lifted.