Resolution Minerals Doubles Drill Program at Horse Heaven Project

Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) has announced a significant expansion of its Phase 1 drill program at the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Resolution Minerals is an Australian-based exploration company focused on the discovery of minerals, with projects in both Australia and the United States. Encouraged by initial drilling results at the Golden Gate Target, the company has secured approval to extend the drill season and has expanded its land holdings by 600 acres. The Horse Heaven project now covers approximately 59 square kilometres.

The amended plan of operations, approved by the US Forest Service, allows Resolution to extend its drilling activities beyond the originally scheduled end date of September 30, 2025, for approximately one month. This extension will enable the company to drill an additional 8 to 10 holes, effectively doubling the Phase 1 drill program to a total of 18 to 20 holes, covering an estimated 18,000 feet (5,490 metres). After the current diamond core drilling concludes on September 30, a reverse-circulation (RC) drill rig will be deployed for the extended drilling period.

In addition to the expanded drilling program, Resolution has increased its exploration footprint by 600 acres through the acquisition of 30 additional federal lode mining claims. This brings the total land holding at the Horse Heaven Project to 14,580 acres. The company is currently drilling its ninth core hole at Golden Gate, having completed 7,320 feet (2,231 metres) of drilling to date. Assay results from the initial holes are expected within the next four weeks.

Craig Lindsay, RML’s CEO of US Operations, stated that the amendment is a significant development for the company and its shareholders. The extended drill program, coupled with the increased land package, will generate a higher level of drill data to guide future resource estimates and exploration programs. The company anticipates releasing further results from the drilling program and other exploration activities as they become available.