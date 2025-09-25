Whitebark Energy Deploys Hydrogen Sensors at Rickerscote Prospect

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX: WBE) has successfully deployed hydrogen sensors on its Rickerscote prospect in PEL-81. Whitebark is an ASX-listed company focused on energy exploration and production. It is actively pursuing opportunities in both traditional hydrocarbons and emerging energy sources like hydrogen and helium. The deployment of ten hydrogen sensors aims to detect any hydrogen currently being generated and released, aiding in the selection of the final well location for the Rickerscote-1 exploration well, planned for Q4 2026.

The sensors will remain on-site for at least 30 days before retrieval, with data processing and analysis expected in October 2025. This survey is designed to complement historical well data and is considered best practice in hydrogen exploration, as demonstrated by Gold Hydrogen and CSIRO. The company is targeting the main southern thrust fault, visible on seismic data, to extend deep into the Earth’s crust. In addition, Whitebark is seeking access to existing water bores in PEL 81 and PEL 253 to sample and test for hydrogen, helium, and hydrocarbons, pending agreement with the Maralinga Tjarutja Traditional Owners, with results expected by October 2025.

Rickerscote is a seismically defined sub-salt closure spanning a large area, holding prospective volumes of hydrogen, helium and hydrocarbons. Whitebark’s COO, Nik Sykiotis, stated that the data from the sensor survey will help in selecting the final well location for Rickerscote-1. He also expressed confidence in securing a suitable farm-in partner with additional technical expertise and financing capabilities.

The company continues to actively advance the formal farm-out process. Whitebark believes the Rickerscote asset contains hydrogen, helium, and hydrocarbons of a unique scale in Australia, a view supported by early indications from third-party industry participants. Further details regarding the farm-out process are expected in the coming weeks.