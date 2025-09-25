First Sentier Appoints New Chief Executive

First Sentier Investors has announced the appointment of Harry Moore as its new chief executive officer, effective January 1. Moore, currently the chief commercial officer, will replace the outgoing Mark Steinberg. First Sentier Investors is a global asset management firm managing over $200 billion in assets across various investment strategies. The company provides investment solutions to institutional and retail clients.

Moore’s appointment follows a career with First Sentier spanning over a decade. Prior to his role as COO, Moore served as the global head of distribution, marketing and communications in London. He initially joined First Sentier in 2010 and in 2019 was appointed managing director of Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Moore acknowledged both the strengths of the organisation and challenges within the industry. “We are fortunate to have a high number of high-quality investment teams, deep expertise across our functions and a supportive shareholder, positioning the group well over the medium term, notwithstanding industry challenges,” Moore said.

He also outlined his immediate priorities, including ensuring a smooth transition from Steinberg’s leadership. “In the short term, I will be dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition from Mark’s leadership, with a focus on enhancing our affiliate model, strengthening our relationships with clients and consultants, and maintaining a solid foundation for future business growth.”