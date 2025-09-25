Nine Entertainment Chairman to Step Down

Nine Entertainment chairman Catherine West has announced her departure from the media company at the upcoming annual general meeting. Peter Tonagh, former News Corp Australia and Foxtel chief executive, is set to take over the role. The transition will occur at the AGM on November 7. Nine Entertainment is a media company involved in television broadcasting, digital media, and publishing. The company creates content and distributes it across various platforms, including free-to-air television and online services.

West assumed the position of chairman in June of the previous year, succeeding former federal treasurer Peter Costello. Costello’s exit followed an incident involving a journalist. West has served on the Nine board for nearly a decade. Her career spans three decades in law and media, including a leadership role at UK broadcaster Sky, overseeing content relationships, distribution deals, and commercial activities.

Peter Tonagh joined the Nine board in January and is prepared to step into the chairman role. Nine Entertainment’s diverse operations include television networks, radio stations, and digital platforms, providing a wide array of news, entertainment, and information services to audiences across Australia.

Nine chief executive Matt Stanton acknowledged West’s contributions. He described her as a dedicated advocate for Nine and its employees. Stanton also expressed his anticipation of collaborating with Peter Tonagh and the board to further Nine’s strategic growth.