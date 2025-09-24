Intel Seeks Investment from Apple

Intel has reportedly approached Apple regarding a potential investment in the chip manufacturer. This move is part of Intel’s broader strategy to strengthen its business, which now includes partial ownership by the U.S. government. Apple and Intel have also engaged in preliminary discussions about closer collaboration, according to sources familiar with the matter. These talks are in the early stages and may not result in an agreement.

This news follows a recent $US5 billion investment by Nvidia, which plans to collaborate with Intel on chips for personal computers and data centres. Additionally, SoftBank Group, a Japanese tech giant aiming to expand its U.S. presence, announced a $US2 billion investment in Intel last month. Intel has also reportedly reached out to other companies to explore potential investments and partnerships.

Intel is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products. Apple, a long-time customer of Intel before transitioning to in-house processors within the last five years, represents a significant potential partner. A deal with Apple would provide further validation of Intel’s efforts to revitalise its business. However, it remains unlikely that Apple would revert to using Intel processors in its devices, as the iPhone maker currently relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for its advanced chips.

Following reports of these discussions, Intel’s shares rose 6.4 per cent to $US31.22 in New York trading. Meanwhile, Apple’s shares experienced a slight decrease of less than 1 per cent, settling at $US252.31.