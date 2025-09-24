Aussie Dollar Rises After Inflation Surprise

The Australian dollar and bond yields experienced upward movement following the release of the monthly consumer price indicator, which showed a higher-than-anticipated increase for August. This outcome has strengthened expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will maintain the cash rate at its upcoming policy meeting next week. The RBA is the central bank of Australia, responsible for setting the nation’s monetary policy and maintaining financial stability. Its primary tool is the cash rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy.

The Aussie dollar responded positively to the inflation data, climbing to US66.07¢, a gain from its previous level of US65.91¢. This increase reflects market sentiment adjusting to the possibility of sustained higher interest rates.

In the bond market, the yield on the policy-sensitive three-year government bond increased by 4 basis points, reaching 3.49 per cent. Similarly, the 10-year government bond yield rose by 3 basis points to 4.29 per cent. These movements indicate investors are pricing in a greater likelihood of the RBA holding its current policy stance.

Market participants will be closely monitoring the RBA’s decision and accompanying statements for further insights into the central bank’s assessment of the economic outlook and its future policy intentions. The central bank aims to keep inflation within a target range of 2–3 per cent, promoting sustainable economic growth.