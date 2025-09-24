Gumtree Australia Markets Appoints Financial Advisor to Drive Shareholder Value

Gumtree Australia Markets Limited (ASX: GUM) has announced the appointment of Highbury Partnership as its financial advisor. Gumtree, which has strategically focused on the online marketplace sector after the sale of its Capital Markets Division, is evaluating various alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The company had a transformational year due to the divestment.

The Gumtree Board is actively assessing options to build on its recent strategic shift. The appointment of Highbury Partnership signifies a commitment to exploring all avenues to maximise returns for investors. The financial advisor will provide expertise and guidance as Gumtree navigates its next phase of growth and development in the online marketplace arena.

Tommy Logtenberg, Managing Director of Gumtree Australia Markets Limited, confirmed the appointment. Gumtree will keep the market informed of any material developments in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Investor and media enquiries can be directed to Tommy Logtenberg at tommy.logtenberg@gumtreegroup.com.au. Gumtree Australia Markets Limited is transitioning to focus on the online marketplace sector after the successful sale of its Capital Markets Division.