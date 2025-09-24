The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX: SGR) has received notification from the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) that the suspension of The Star Sydney casino’s licence will remain in effect. The Star Entertainment Group operates casinos and integrated resorts. The NICC’s decision follows a review of submissions from both The Star and the appointed Manager regarding the company’s suitability to hold a casino licence.

The NICC had previously appointed a Manager to oversee the casino’s operations while remedial steps were undertaken by The Star. Consequently, the NICC has extended the appointment of the Manager for The Star Sydney casino until 31 March 2026, unless terminated earlier by the NICC. This extension allows for continued oversight as The Star addresses concerns raised by the regulatory body.

Steve McCann, Group CEO and Managing Director of The Star, acknowledged the need for ongoing improvements. “We acknowledge that there is more work to do but we remain committed to delivering on our Remediation Plan to support the safe and compliant operation of our business,” he said.

The Star reiterated its commitment to working transparently with the Manager, the NICC, and the New South Wales Government. The company aims to demonstrate its suitability as a licence holder to all stakeholders as soon as possible.