Syntara Limited (ASX: SNT), a clinical stage drug development company targeting extracellular matrix dysfunction with its world-leading expertise in amine oxidase chemistry and other technologies to develop novel medicines for blood cancers and conditions linked to inflammation and fibrosis, has announced it has received a A$5,606,311 research and development (R&D) tax incentive for eligible activities conducted during the 2025 financial year.

The Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive program encourages businesses to undertake research and development (R&D) activities. It provides eligible companies with cash refunds for 43.5-48.5% of eligible expenditure on research and development activities.

Syntara stated that the research incentive provides non-dilutive funding, which allows the company to further its programs while maintaining financial flexibility. Syntara’s lead candidate amsulostat is for the bone marrow cancer myelofibrosis, and is currently being studied with a JAK inhibitor in a suboptimal response setting.

The company also has a Phase 1c/2 study with amsulostat in patients with a blood cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome underway, with another trial planned to commence recruitment in Q3, 2025.